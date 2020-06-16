Webster Bank Donates $100K To Fight Racial Inequality

Waterbury-based Webster Bank plans to donate $100,000 to address social injustice and racial equity efforts.

The donation includes $75,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, a national human rights organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and racial justice, the bank said in a statement. Webster will also donate $25,000 to RE-Center Race & Equity in Education, based in Hartford. Webster will partner with RE-Center to develop and provide education, training and community conversations on racial injustices and anti-racism programs for bankers and the communities served by the bank.

“Racism, discrimination and intolerance in any form are unacceptable. Webster is dedicated to respecting the dignity of every individual, and we stand in support of those impacted by racial injustice,” John R. Ciulla, Webster’s Chairman, President and CEO, said in the statement. “Supporting organizations that work to promote change is important for our bankers, our customers and our communities.”