Lamont Says Connecticut Ready for Next Reopening Phase

Connecticut is currently in good shape for the next round of business re-openings scheduled for this week, given the slowing COVID-19 infection and death rates, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday.

The Democrat said the state’s rate of infection, about 2 percent, is among the “best five or six states in the country” and that “tells us we’re ready to do our next phase of the reopening on Wednesday.”

That’s when indoor dining, lodging, outdoor amusement parks, libraries, tattoo parlors, nail salons, gyms, pools, bowling alleys, museums, zoos, aquariums and movie theaters will be allowed to open at limited capacities. Certain smaller outdoor events will also be allowed. A third reopening is planned in July. Lamont said that’s when bars may reopen, as well as indoor events.

Businesses are required to “self-certify” with the state before opening on Wednesday, showing they understand and will comply with the state’s COVID-19 rules and regulations. It can be done online at business.ct.gov/recovery. After completing the certification process, companies are encouraged to download signs and a badge to display at the business or on a website.

As of Monday, there have been more than 45,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 147 positive tests since Sunday. To date, there have been 4,204 COVID-associated deaths, three more since Sunday. The number of hospitalizations continues to decline. There are now 203, a drop of two since Sunday.

Testing continues to increase. So far, 354,445 tests have been performed, an increase of 7,255 since Sunday.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or lead to death.