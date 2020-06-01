Hamden Commercial Building Sells

A commercial building near the center of Hamden has sold.

The property at 2524-2536 Dixwell Ave. traded for $385,000.

The 1,900-square-foot building was, for a long time, the home of Adesso Moda Salon and after renovation will become the home SMB Networks LLC, which is relocating from another Hamden property. SMB Networks has provided CT medical practices with IT, computer, security and support since 2006.

The 0.64-acre parcel has 345 feet of frontage on Dixwell Avenue.

Stephen Press, co-principal of Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services, represented the seller A Spray Trust. The buyer, TCE Holdings LLC, was represented by Jeanette Politano of CB NRT.