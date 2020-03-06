HSBC to Close Remaining Connecticut Branches

HSBC Bank USA will close its three remaining Connecticut branches as part of a nationwide branch consolidation.

The Virginia-based bank plans to close more than 75 branches in the U.S., according to regulatory filings made between Feb. 25 and 27 with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The three Connecticut branches, all in Fairfield County, are in Darien, Stamford and Westport.

The closings are part of a larger consolidation effort, according to HSBC’s website.

“The decision to consolidate some of our branches was geared toward serving the evolving banking needs of our customers,” the website said. “Our branches will continue to be here to serve you with financial advice, and as more of our clients are banking online, we’ll invest more in improving our digital and mobile capabilities to complement all of the ways you choose to engage with us to help with your everyday financial needs.”

The bank currently has about 225 U.S. offices and more than $172 billion in total assets, according to FDIC data. Total deposits in the three Connecticut branches were $307 million as of June 30, less than 1 percent Connecticut’s total deposits.

Most of Connecticut’s HSBC branches were acquired by First Niagara Bank in 2012. KeyBank then acquired First Niagara in 2016.

Customer accounts in the Connecticut branches will move to HSBC’s Rye City branch, according to HSBC’s website.