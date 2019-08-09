Second Official Arraigned in Kickback Case that Snared New London Landlord

A criminal case involving a New London landlord expanded yesterday as a second Fairfield official was arraigned on charges he let the landlord dump toxic waste on town property.

Fairfield Director of Public Works Joseph Michelangelo faces charges if second-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit second-degree forgery and illegally dumping, according to the Connecticut Post.

Michelangelo allegedly conspired with the town’s public works superintendent and Jason Julian of Julian Enterprises to dump lead- and PCB-contaminated construction, demolition and dredging debris next to the Fairfield public works garage. The site has cost over $779,000 to clean up, a cost likely to rise.

Julian is accused of illegal dumping, larceny and paying kickbacks to Michelangelo as part of the scheme. Bartlet is also charged in the scheme.