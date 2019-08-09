Judge Clears Way for Redevelopment Around Hartford Ballpark

Hartford may have won a lawsuit brought by the former contractor charged with building Dunkin Donuts Park, but it wasn’t until Thursday that it got the OK to begin redevelopment of vacant land around the park.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher issued two decisions Thursday clearing the way for Hartford to develop the parcels, writing that “Hartford may move forward,” according to an announcement from the office of Mayor Luke Bronin. Moukawsher partially lifted the automatic stay of the jury verdict last month and discharged the liens on the parcels around Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

“Last month, we won a huge victory at the jury trial, and today we won another big victory for Hartford – clearing the way to develop the lots around the ballpark,” Bronin said in a statement. “We’ve been preparing for this decision for a long time, and now we look forward to moving as quickly as possible to get the development started.”

Hartford’s City Council approved the selection of a new developer, Stamford-based RMS Cos., following an RFP process earlier this year. The city is finalizing a development agreement with the company now, Bronin’s office said. RMS recently helped renovate the Goodwin Hotel in downtown Hartford and is deeply involved in redevelopment projects in downtown New Haven.

“This is great news,” RMS Cos. Chairman and CEO Randy Salvatore said in a statement. “We are thrilled with the ruling and we stand ready to finalize our legal agreements with the city, so we can break ground on this transformative project in the very near future.”