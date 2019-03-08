Data Show 2018 Surge in New Haven Multifamily Permits

Recent data from the National Association of Home Builders show multifamily construction in the greater New Haven area grew dramatically in 2018, while the same sector showed a large decline in Fairfield County.

Statewide, building permits for multifamily construction fell by 8 percent, while permits rose in the New Haven area by 229 percent and fell in Fairfield County by 64 percent.

Single-family permits rose by 4 percent statewide, rose by 6 percent in the Hartford area and dropped by 31 percent in the New Haven area.

At the same time, new housing permit data from the U.S. Census Bureau show Connecticut housing permits surged on a year-over-year basis in December, the most recent month where local data were available.

Connecticut municipalities approved permits for 525 housing units statewide in December 2018, up from 299 in December 2017. The increase and the monthly total were both approximately evenly split between homes in buildings with five or more units – 228 in December – and single-family houses – 293 in December.