Avon Apartment Complex Sold for $24M

An Avon apartment complex with 164 units has been bought by a New York-based real estate company and a crowdsourcing-based private equity firm.

The Avon Place Apartments sold for $24 million to a partnership between The Clairmont Group and RealtyMogul. The partnership plans to spend over $1 million in capitalized expenditures, including apartment renovations and common area improvements.

“It is a very rare opportunity to acquire a high-quality multifamily complex in the highly sought-after town of Avon, with one of the best school systems and demographics in the country,” Clairmont Group Managing Partner David Lublin said in a statement.

“It is exciting to see the business scale,” Chris Fraley, chief investment officer of RealtyMogul, said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be able to offer institutional quality assets to our investors, and to give retail investors access to the level of control and fiduciary oversight that an institutional investor may have with a more traditional private equity fund. The more passive limited partner investments are still an important aspect of our business, but we are happy to be able to invest as the majority investor in middle market opportunities.”

Avon Place is a full-service residential community that offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with numerous amenities including tennis courts, a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court, dog park and movie room. The community consists of three residential buildings and a clubhouse/leasing office. It sits on 46 acres of land along the banks of the Farmington River and located within close proximity to downtown Hartford, dining and shopping in West Hartford and the Reggio Magnet School of the Arts.