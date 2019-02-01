West Haven Apartment Building Sells for $2M

A West Haven apartment building at 405 West Main St. has sold for $1.97 million.

The 3-story, 18,728-square-foot brick building contains 16 units with hardwood floors, and sits on a 0.24 acre lot. The building is located in the heart of West Haven, overlook the Town Green and is only a mile from the West Haven beach and train station.

Jamie Cuzzocreo of the Pearce Real Estate North Haven Commercial office represented both the buyer, Cocolorus Properties LLC, and the seller, Vesta Greenview Apartments LLC, in the transaction.

Tags: Cocolorus Properties LLC, Pearce North Haven Commercial, Vesta Greenview Apartments LLC, West Haven