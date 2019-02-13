Study: Connecticut Mortgage Rates Higher Than MA, Lower Than NY

Connecticut’s mortgage rates are solidly in the middle of the pack, according to a new state-by-state study of mortgage rates by Lending Tree.

The data used to conduct the study was derived from more than 280,000 mortgage shoppers who entered their information on LendingTree.com over the past 30 days.

Connecticut ranked 22nd out of all 50 states, with an average offered interest rate of 4.84 percent and an average APR of 4.94 percent. The state was just behind Rhode Island, which had an average offered interest rate of 4.83 percent and an average APR of 4.94 percent.

The average APR in Massachusetts in was 4.86 percent, according to the study, while California’s and New Jersey’s were 4.83 percent, and Washington’s was 4.85 percent. New York state had the highest average offered interest rate at 4.96 percent and the highest average APR at 5.07 percent.

Connecticut homebuyers offered the 15th-highest down payments in the nation, at $31,881 on an average offered loan amount of $237,825. The highest average down payment was made by New Yorkers, at $43,404 on an average offered loan amount of $$260,163. In California, the poster child for unaffordable housing, borrowers paid the second-highest down payments in America, at $41,502 on an average offered loan amount of $313,508.

The 2018 median single-family home sale price in Connecticut was $258,000, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record.

Explore Lending Tree’s data:

Tags: Lending Tree, mortgage rates, mortgages