Report: Stamford Seeing Self-Storage Boom

Alongside the many apartment and condominium units built in Stamford in recent years, the city has seen a boom in another asset class: self-storage facilities.

The city has seen over 200,000 square feet in new self-storage facilities built in the last few years, the Stamford Advocate reported.

A CubeSmart storage unit is rising on Fairfield Avenue, the paper reports, while another CubeSmart opened up earlier this year and a 60,000-square-foot Westy Self Storage facility opened in 2016.

