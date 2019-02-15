MENUMENU

Report: Stamford Seeing Self-Storage Boom

February 15, 2019

The Stamford Transportation Center. (Courtesy Photo / CC BY-SA 4.0 / John9474)

Alongside the many apartment and condominium units built in Stamford in recent years, the city has seen a boom in another asset class: self-storage facilities.

The city has seen over 200,000 square feet in new self-storage facilities built in the last few years,  the Stamford Advocate reported.

A CubeSmart storage unit is rising on Fairfield Avenue, the paper reports, while another CubeSmart opened up earlier this year and a 60,000-square-foot Westy Self Storage facility opened in 2016.

