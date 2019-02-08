Nonprofit Picks $1M Stamford Condo for Offices

A Stamford nonprofit is laying out nearly $1 million for a office condominium for its new home.

The Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County paid $925,000 for a 7,500-square-foot unit in 196 Greylock Place in Stamford, also known as 25 Forest St. or “The Classic.” The unit is the only commercial space in the building.

The organization will relocate from 733 Summer St. in Stamford, which will be demolished and rebuilt as residential apartments.

Avison Young agents Christopher Grundy and James Searl completed the sale. The nonprofit had intended to sign a long-term lease at another location on Summer Street, but Grundy and Searl secured a space that had been built out for a nonprofit with similar operations.

The Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County has served Stamford, Westport, Bridgeport and upper Fairfield County since 1978. Its mission is to sustain families and individuals through life’s challenges and build strong communities.

Tags: Avision Young, Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County, Stamford