MGM, Mohegan Sun See Dip in January Revenues

MGM Resorts International’s Springfield casino took in $19.69 million in revenue during January, an 8.7 percent drop from the previous month, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported.

The casino made $13.09 million from slot machines and $6.6 million from gaming tables. That’s down from $21.58 million in total revenue in December, $21.24 million in November, $22.24 million in October and $26.95 million in September.

At the same time Mohegan Sun’s January slot machine revenue dropped 9.3 percent from December’s total, for a January net of of $40.7 million, the Hartford Business Journal reported. Mohegan and Foxwoods Resort Casino have both seen their slots revenues decline since July 2018, with Foxwoods seeing an 8.5 percent dip in its slots revenue from December to January.