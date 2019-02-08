Jewett City Savings Bank Awards $31K to First Responders

The Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation recently awarded 34 grants totaling $31,000 to more than two dozen providers of emergency services in the bank’s market area.

“We are honored to support the emergency services providers in our community,” bank President and CEO Kevin Merchant said in a statement. “These are the people who protect our lives and our property, and who do so without a moment’s hesitation. We are grateful for the work they all do each and every day to keep us safe.”

Special Projects

A total of $10,600 allotted for special projects was shared by 10 emergency services providers. Voluntown Volunteer Fire Company received a $2,000 grant to establish a regional emergency response drone program. Recipients of $1,000 grants were Atwood Hose Fire Company in Wauregan to partially fund the costs of replacing firefighter turnout gear; Canterbury Volunteer Fire Department to purchase safety equipment for rendering services on local roadways; East Brooklyn Fire Department to purchase gas and carbon monoxide detectors; Jewett City Fire Department to obtain equipment needed for high angle and low angle rescue incidents; Plainfield Fire District to purchase earmuff headset microphones to be worn by exterior fire personnel; and Preston City Volunteer Fire Department to obtain emergency medical supplies for Preston schools.

Also, South Killingly Fire District in Danielson will use its $1,000 grant to partially cover the cost of two sets of fire gear, and Sterling Volunteer Fire Company will invest its $1,000 in new tactical and rescue ropes. A $600 grant from the foundation to Central Village Fire Company No. 1 will be used to purchase equipment not covered by the taxpayer-funded operating budget.

Annual Support

Canterbury Volunteer Fire Department received an annual support grant of $1,100, and the following received $1,000 each in annual support: Attawaugan Fire Department; Dayville Fire Company; East Brooklyn Fire Department; East Killingly Fire Department; Griswold Volunteer Fire Company; Jewett City Fire Department; Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department; Moosup Fire Department; Mortlake Fire Co. & Ambulance Service in Brooklyn; Oneco Fire Company; Plainfield Fire Company No. 1; Sterling Volunteer Fire Company; Voluntown Volunteer Fire Company; and Williamsville Fire Engine Company in Rogers.

Recipients of annual support grants in amounts of $500 to $700 were American Legion Ambulance in Moosup; Atwood Hose Fire Company in Wauregan; Central Village Fire Company; Danielson Fire Department; Killingly/Brooklyn Ambulance Corps; Lisbon Ambulance Service; Poquetanuck Fire Department EMS; Preston City Volunteer Fire Department; and South Killingly Fire Department.

The emergency services grants were among 68 awards totaling over $78,000 made by the Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation in 2018.

