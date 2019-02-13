Himes Joins Effort to Lure Amazon to Connecticut

The state’s would-be bid to snatch Amazon’s faltering New York headquarters and 25,000 employees remains a work in progress with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, who represents Fairfield County, joining the fray.

Himes sent a letter to a top Amazon site planner this week, saying if the company reconsiders its choice of Queens, across the East River from Manhattan, it should look to Stamford, Norwalk and Bridgeport.

New York elected officials are divided over whether Amazon’s massive proposal, chosen along with Alexandria, Virginia as a joint East Coast headquarters, is worth the headaches: added congestion, higher apartment rents that would force out middle-class residents and city and state subsidies worth as much as $3 billion over the decades.

“I hope you will consider my region, and Connecticut in particular, as a possible welcoming and enthusiastic host to your remarkable company,” Himes wrote in a letter Tuesday to Holly Sullivan, director of worldwide economic development for Amazon.

Tags: Amazon, Fairfield County HQ2