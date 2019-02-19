East Lyme Celebrates Opening of New Brewery

It may have just opened in August, but Noble Jay Brewing Co. owner Mike Lincoln joked at his ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday that he is the “proprietor of Niantic’s longest standing brewery.”

Lincoln’s establishment was the first of two breweries to open in town over the past six months – Niantic Public House opened its doors in November.

Since state laws affecting breweries changed in 2012, Lincoln said, southeastern Connecticut has developed its own “little brewing scene.”

“That’s really exciting to be a part of,” Lincoln said, stating that the openings of the Niantic Public House, Fox Farm in Salem and the Steady Habit Brewing Co. in Haddam have brought the brewing trend into towns closer to the Connecticut River.

Farther east and north, several other breweries have become successes, including the Outer Light Brewing Co. in Groton, Epicure Brewing and These Guys Brewing Co. in Norwich, The Beer’d Brewing Co. in Stonington, Cottrell Brewing Co. in Pawcatuck, Barley Head Brewery in Mystic and Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island in Westerly. Boston-based Trillium Brewing plans to open a farmhouse brewery in North Stonington. Another Massachusetts brewery, Tree House Brewing, recently bought a Woodstock farm in a major expansion of its operations.

“Who would have thought that Niantic was cool enough to have a place like this,” First Selectman Mark Nickerson said at Sunday’s ribbon cutting, which was sponsored by Niantic Main Street, a nonprofit promoting businesses throughout Niantic.

Built into the warehouse of an industrial park abutting Interstate 95, Noble Jay offers a cozy setting with chalk board menus, Christmas lights and oriental rugs, as well as a small gaming area and a wraparound bar. Distinguishing itself from other nearby breweries, however, Lincoln said he mostly brews craft lagers in addition to ales.

“It’s an 80/20 ratio. I still brew ales. But lagers are a great beer style and I wanted to try something else,” Lincoln said.