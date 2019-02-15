MENUMENU

Clinton Shopping Center Sold for $12.9M

February 15, 2019

A New Haven-area shopping plaza has been sold for $12.9 million.

Jerome Properties 215 LLC purchased the 100,360-square-foot Clinton Plaza shopping center from JMH Associates LLC.

Clinton Crossing is located at 215 Main St. in the affluent coastal community of Clinton, which has a population of more than 75,000 residents earning an average household income of more than $128,000 within 10 miles of the property. The 92-percent-leased center is anchored by Stop & Shop supermarket and T.J. Maxx and includes a Dunkin’ Donuts outparcel.

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer. Additionally, HFF secured the 10-year, $10.5 million floating-rate acquisition loan through a local bank. The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior managing director Jim Koury. HFF’s debt placement team representing the buyer consisted of senior director Porter Terry.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,

Commercial & Industrial

Clinton Shopping Center Sold for $12.9M

by The Commercial Record time to read: 1 min
Commercial & Industrial Clark Tops In Commercial Transactions Once Again
0