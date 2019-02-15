Clinton Shopping Center Sold for $12.9M

A New Haven-area shopping plaza has been sold for $12.9 million.

Jerome Properties 215 LLC purchased the 100,360-square-foot Clinton Plaza shopping center from JMH Associates LLC.

Clinton Crossing is located at 215 Main St. in the affluent coastal community of Clinton, which has a population of more than 75,000 residents earning an average household income of more than $128,000 within 10 miles of the property. The 92-percent-leased center is anchored by Stop & Shop supermarket and T.J. Maxx and includes a Dunkin’ Donuts outparcel.

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer. Additionally, HFF secured the 10-year, $10.5 million floating-rate acquisition loan through a local bank. The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior managing director Jim Koury. HFF’s debt placement team representing the buyer consisted of senior director Porter Terry.

