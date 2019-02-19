‘Buck Naked’ Retailer Eyes First Connecticut Store in Danbury

Duluth Trading Co., the working apparel retailer with lines including Buck Naked underwear, identified the former Eastern Mountain Sports storefront across Backus Avenue from the Danbury Fair Mall as the site of its first Connecticut store.

Based outside Madison, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading has built a chain of more than 40 stores nationally, including four to date in the Northeast in Ramsey, New Jersey, Warwick, Rhode Island, Burlington, Massachusetts and South Portland, Maine. The company revealed in December its intent to establish a Danbury store, without immediately listing a planned site.

As of this week, the Duluth Trading sign is up at the former EMS store at 3 Sugar Hollow Road, with renovations beginning on the space that totals more than 9,000 square feet opposite Whole Foods Market.