Windsor Locks Development Moving Forward Despite Setbacks

A long-planned mixed use development in Windsor Locks can move forward after being stalled since 2006, according to a report in the Journal Inquirer.

Citing the town’s First Selectman Chris Kervick, the paper states that the town helped BDL Real Estate Holding LLC acquire a parcel along Ella Grasso Turnpike that gave the Governor’s Station project enough frontage to get permission from the state Department of Transportation to go forward. Formal plans are expected to be filed soon, the paper reports.

Since acquiring the main portion of the parcel in 2006, the paper reports, BDL has paid roughly $750,000 in local property taxes. The land is currently the site of a Quality Inn.

