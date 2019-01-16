Webster Bank to Assist Essential Federal Workers During Shutdown

The state government will partner with private banks in order to assist federal workers impacted by the shutdown.

The state of Connecticut and Webster Bank yesterday announced a public-private partnership that will enable essential federal workers who are required to report to work without pay to receive unemployment assistance. The partnership is supported by the Connecticut Bankers Association and could eventually include other banks.

Webster Bank will provide loans to those workers unable to qualify for unemployment assistance, although terms of those loans are currently undefined.

“Webster Bank is pleased to work with the state to provide assistance to essential workers during this time of hardship,” John R. Ciulla, president and CEO of Webster Bank, said in a statement. “Webster has a long history of supporting Connecticut and will work alongside other banks to assist residents during this difficult period.”

“Federal workers – regardless of their employment classification – are hurting while the federal government is shut down,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “This is particularly true for those employees who must still report to work and incur the cost of commuting and other work-related costs without receiving a paycheck. The action I am announcing today will help federal workers affected by the shutdown understand the benefits to which they are entitled and pay the bills that they and their families are incurring.”

In addition, Lamont is working with legislative leadership to emergency certify a bill that would ensure Connecticut is able to take advantage of any decision by the federal government to permit essential workers to collect earned unemployment insurance benefits.

Lamont has also urged non-essential employees, who are not required to report to work, to access state unemployment benefits by contacting the Connecticut Department of Labor or their local American Job Center.

He is also encouraging municipalities to delay collecting property taxes from affected employees.

Tags: loans, Public-Private Partnership, State Government, Webster Bank