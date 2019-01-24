United Technologies Reports Q4 Income of $686M

United Technologies Corp. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $686 million.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.95 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The maker of elevators, jet engines and other products posted revenue of $18.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.27 billion, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $66.5 billion.

United Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $75.5 billion to $77 billion.

United Technologies shares have climbed 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock has dropped 18 percent in the last 12 months.

The company announced plans late last year to split itself into three separate entities by 2020. Founded in 1934, United Technologies is based in Farmington and currently employs about 205,000 people.

Tags: Connecticut economy, Q4, United Technologies