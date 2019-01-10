TJ Maxx Inks Lease at Litchfield Crossings

Discount fashion retailer TJ Maxx has signed a 10-year lease for a store in one of northwestern Connecticut’s largest shopping centers.

The 22,000-square-foot store at Litchfield Crossings in New Milford is being custom-designed and built for TJ Maxx, according to an announcement from the shopping center’s managers, ECCO Development LLC. The new store will be located next to Kohl’s, and around the corner from its sister company, HomeGoods.

“We are thrilled to announce this new addition to the Litchfield Crossings family. TJ Maxx is slated to open this spring and will be a wonderful asset to the center and a great addition for our shoppers,” Kristen Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings, said in a statement.

TJ Maxx, owned by TJX Cos., has more than 1,000 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, making it one of the largest clothing retailers in the United States. TJX also owns HomeGoods/Homesense and “off-price” retail chains Sierra Trading Post and Marshalls.

