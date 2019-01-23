Lease Signed for Norwalk Flex Building

A flex building near downtown Norwalk is now fully leased, following an agreement between its owner and a distribution company.

MRI Premium Distribution Services will lease 8,554 square feet of 145 Main St. MRI is a leading source of residential, security, commercial and mobile consumer electronics with locations in Plainville; Colonie, New York; and Woburn, Massachusetts. The company offers same-day delivery or pickup from one of its warehouses.

HK Group represented Norwalk-based Seligson Properties, owner of the 44,700-square-foot building.

