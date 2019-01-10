Lamont Sworn In as Governor, Urges Connecticut to Think Big

Democrat Ned Lamont was sworn in as the 89th governor of Connecticut on Wednesday, pledging to be a “straighter shooter, an honest broker and a good listener” who will not allow the state’s budget challenges to define the next four years.

The 65-year-old former businessman delivered a message of optimism at both his inaugural ceremony and his State of the State Address to a joint session of the General Assembly, saying the change in leadership at the Capitol marks a fresh start for Connecticut.

Lamont pledged to legislators that he will present them a state budget proposal next month that’s balanced “not just for a year, but for the foreseeable future,” noting he comes from a world where “the numbers have to add up at the end of the month or the lights go out.” Lamont founded a cable television company that provided satellite and telecommunications services to colleges. He now faces the prospect of having to cover a projected deficit that’s roughly $2 billion, beginning July 1.

“Let’s fix this damn budget, once and for all,” he said, promising he won’t play “the blame game” when it comes to Connecticut’s fiscal woes. “It’s real, it’s here and it’s time to confront it head on.”

At the same time, Lamont offered a preview of some legislative priorities for the next five months. The list includes:

An eventual $15 an hour minimum wage.

Greater investment in urban centers to attract young people.

Making state government “all-digital” and encouraging WiFi access in every rural town.

A 30-minute commute between Hartford and New Haven, New Haven and Stamford, and Stamford and Manhattan.

A paid-family medical leave system.

Aligning the state’s education system with the needs of a 21st century workforce.

Improving efficiency and cooperation in state and local government.

His message was embraced by both Democrats and Republicans. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano of North Haven said there was nothing he heard in Lamont’s speech that will be a “nonstarter” for Republicans, who now hold a smaller minority in the General Assembly after the November election. He said he’s optimistic that Lamont will be both collaborative and fiscally responsible, given his business background.

