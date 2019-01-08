GHAR Selects 2019 President

Rob Levine of Hart Real Estate has been named the Greater Hartford Association of Realtor’s president for 2019. Levine was installed at the GHAR annual meeting on Dec. 12 at the Society Room in Hartford. The evening also recognized the 2019 installation of the board of directors. Levine succeeded Dale Stevens as the top volunteer leader of the local Realtor association, which has over 4,000 members.

Levine began his career in real estate in 2005 and has become heavily involved in the association on the local and state level, according to a statement from GHAR, and has been the broker and owner of Hart Real Estate in West Hartford since 2010.

“I look forward to working with staff and volunteer leadership to support our Realtor members and their businesses,” Levine said in a statement. “In addition, I’ll use this opportunity to promote the value of homeownership and to stress the importance of using a Realtor to assist with the process.”

Currently serving on the West Hartford Board of Education, Levine has championed numerous leadership programs in the real estate industry, as well as supporting pro-homeowner legislation in Connecticut. He has been a member of the GHAR board of directors since 2014, a member of numerous GHAR committees, and a Connecticut Realtors director since 2008.

Tags: Connecticut Realtors, Greater Hartford Association of Realtors, Rob Levine