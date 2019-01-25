East Haven Light Industrial Building Sells for $435K

A storage company has purchased an East Haven light industrial property for $435,000.

The property at 5 Old Bradley St. was formerly the home of the East Shore Wire Rope and Rigging Co. The buyer in the sale is East Haven Indoor Storage LLC.

The building is 8,850 square feet in size.

Rich Lombardo of Pearce Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer. John Wareck of Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate represented the seller, the Alfred P. Lipkvich Revocable Trust.

