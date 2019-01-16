Conn. Casino Revenue Down, Mass. Casino Revenue Up

Foxwoods Resort Casino’s slot-machine revenue declined by 5.2 percent last month while Mohegan Sun’s was down by less than 1 percent, figures released Tuesday show.

The year-over-year declines were more modest than those the casinos experienced in October and November.

In December, Foxwoods “won,” or kept, $2 million less than it won in December 2017. Mohegan Sun won $300,000.

Foxwoods’ slots “handle” – the total amount wagered before prizes were paid out – was $632.9 million was up by less than 1 percent.

Foxwoods paid $12.4 million.

In Massachusetts, gaming regulators reported Tuesday that MGM Springfield won $14.26 million in December, a 1.55 percent increase from November. The casino, located a few miles north of the Connecticut border, opened in late August and had its best month in September, when it won $7.3 million in table-games revenue in December. The Connecticut casinos do not report table-games revenue on a monthly basis.

Ray Pineault, Mohegan Sun’s president and general manager, said he was happy with his casino’s December slots revenue. He noted that the casino lost two big entertainment dates during the month when Justin Timberlake was forced to cancel Mohegan Sun Arena performances scheduled for Dec. 21 and 22. The Timeberlake shows have been rescheduled for April 12 and 13.

