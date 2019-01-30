Chain of Connecticut Fitness Centers to Close Locations After Merger

After being acquired by a Planet Fitness franchisee, a chain of fitness centers with operations throughout Connecticut has closed some of its locations as the others are converted into Planet Fitness centers.

Cardio Express was bought by ECP-PF Holdings Inc., which plans to convert Cardio Express locations in East Hartford, Manchester, Southington and Vernon into Planet Fitness locations over the next six months, according to the Hartford Business Journal. Cardio Express locations in Wethersfield, Tolland and Mansfield have already closed. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The former Wethersfield site, at 1199 Silas Deane Highway, is a standalone, 16,298-square-foot commercial building assessed at $1.17 million, according to town records. The Tolland site was located in a strip mall at 200 Merrow Road, while the Mansfield site was in a shopping plaza along Storrs Road on the Mansfield/Willimantic border.

