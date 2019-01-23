Casino Operators Say MGM’s Impact Less Than Feared

Almost six months after the new MGM casino opened across the Massachusetts line in Springfield, Connecticut casino operators are boasting that the new venue has had less of an impact than feared.

Since MGM Springfield’s September opening, slot revenues at Foxwoods Resort Casino have fallen by 7.1 percent, while Mohegan Sun’s slot revenues have fallen by 6.7 percent, according to the Hartford Business Journal. The declines come after many years of declines fueled by changing habits and competition from other venues in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. Foxwoods anticipated a 10 percent decline, the report states.

The casino operators told the HBJ that their entertainment and hotel business does not appear to have been affected by MGM’s presence in the market.

