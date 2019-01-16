Bristol Apartment Buildings Sell for $4.4M

A pair of Bristol apartment complexes have sold for $4.4 million.

New York-based Yellowstone Property Group bought the complexes from a Boston-based seller, according to a statement from United Multi Family, the real estate firm that brokered the sale.

The CAP rate at the time of sale was 7.85 percent with the property having a gross annual income of $657,900.

The package consisted of two properties. The first, 572 Brook St., is a 45,114-rentable-square-foot property comprised of 58 one-bedroom units in a 3-story building built in 1970. Situated on a 1.33-acre site, tenants have access to off-street parking and coin-operated laundry.

The second property, 916-924 Middle St. is a 10,285-rentable-square-foot property comprised of 17 units (two two-bedrooms and 15 one-bedrooms) across six buildings consisting of two six-unit, one two-unit and three single-family structures. Situated on a 4.18 acre site, the tenants have access to a recently paved off-street parking lot. The property is located directly across the street from ESPN.

