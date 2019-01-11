Branford Commercial Building, Former Port-A-Potty Business Sold

A Branford commercial property which includes a three-bedroom rental house has been sold to a landscaping business.

Shorehaven Landscaping bought the half-acre property from LUDCO Properties.

The property at 497 East Main St. in Branford is a “flagpole” or interior lot. A three-bedroom house sits on the rectangular parcel and is an income-generating property. Previously, the property was the headquarters of a Port-A-Potty business operated by LUDCO Properties. During that time, the property was brownfield and an active Superfund investigation and remediation project. The contamination has been fully remediated and the property will continue to operate as an income-producing niche asset.

The sale price was $190,000. Kristin Geenty of the Geenty Group was the sole agent in the transaction.

Tags: Branford, Geenty Group, LUDCO Properties