Branford Commercial, Biotech Buildings Sell for $2.63M

Two Branford commercial buildings totaling 72,000 square feet have sold for $2.63 million.

New Haven-based Corner Properties bought 21 and 23 Business Park Drive from Todd’s Hill Investment Circle LLC. The former building is a multi-tenanted, flex office building with both long and short term tenants in place, according to a statement from The Geenty Group, which brokered the transaction. The latter building at 23 Business Park Drive is fitted for biotech and life sciences tenants and is comprised of multiple office and laboratory spaces, including vivarium space.

Corner Properties leased the property six months prior to transfer of title and began renovation work which included system upgrades, landscaping and paving as well as upgrades to some of the space which is currently available to lease. Current tenants include a mix of biotech companies, offices and assembly/warehouse operations, according to The Geenty Group.

Todd’s Hill Investment Circle, which also financed the transaction, was represented by attorney Gary Stegina. Corner Properties was represented by attorney Daniel Hoffnung of Winnick, Ruben, Hoffnung, Peabody and Mendel LLC. Nancy Mendel was the environmental attorney.

