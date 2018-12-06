Waterbury Offices Leased to I-84 Construction Firms

Two construction firms doing work for the state of Connecticut along Interstate 84 have leased offices in Waterbury.

Wash Construction Co. from Chicago, Illinois leased 10,000 square feet of office space in downtown Waterbury. The space leased is located on the third floor of 255 Bank St. owned by 255 Bank Street LLC. Wash was awarded the construction contract for the Mix Master Project in Waterbury, which covers the most prominent highway interchange in that city.

Bob Bowden of the R. Calabrese Agency represented the tenant and the landlord was represented by Brian Godin of Godin Property Brokers in this transaction.

NcNamee Construction Co. of Lincolndale, New York, awarded the rehabilitation project for bridges on I-84 west of Waterbury, leased office space of approximately 2,000 square feet at 205 Interstate Lane in Waterbury.

Bowden represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction.

Tags: Interstate 84, R. Calabrese Agency LLC, Waterbury