Waterbury Factory and Flex Buildings Sold

A multitenant flex building and a factory in Waterbury have been sold.

The flex building, located at 205 Interstate Lane, is a 12,000-square-foot masonry and steel building on 1.5 acres, constructed in 1987. The sale price for the property was $580,000 and it was purchased by 205 Interstate LLC, which will be occupy a portion of the building, according to a statement from Bob Bowden of the R. Calabrese Agency, who represented the buyer and the seller. The seller was 715 Straits Turnpike LLC.

Bowden also represented the buyer and the seller in another recent Waterbury transaction, the sale of a property located at 137 Mattatuck Heights. The approximately 45,000-square-foot masonry and steel building on 6.8 acres was constructed in 1980 and expanded in 1990, and was formerly occupied by Wanho Manufacturing. The sale price for the property was $1.3 million and purchased by a local developer, 137 Mattatuck Heights LLC. The seller was the estate of Marvin Rubinstein. The Calabrese Agency has been retained to market the building for lease.

