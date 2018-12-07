Target Planning Small-Format West Hartford Store

One of Target’s growing number of “small-format” stores will soon be popping up in West Hartford.

The 59,000-square-foot store will be located at the Bishop’s Corner Shopping Center, according to a statement from the company.

In recent years, Target has been rolling out smaller stores for denser, more urban neighborhoods, which focus on daily essentials and eschew some of the products sold in its regular and Super Target stores. According to the announcement, the store will sell food and beverages, apparel and accessories, health and beauty items, home essentials, seasonal merchandise, electronics and toys among other items. Customers will also be able to pick up online orders in-store.

Tags: Bishops Corner, Target, West Hartford