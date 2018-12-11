State Wants $12.1B for Infrastructure Upgrades

A new capital plan released by the state Department of Transportation is calling for $12.1 billion to be spent over the next five years on Connecticut’s roads and bridges, according to a report in the Hartford Business Journal.

The proposal would mark a significant increase over the department’s recent spending – $7.7 billion over the last five years, according to the paper.

The plan requires approval from legislators and the state Bond Commission, and there are questions about the long-term solvency of the state’s Special Transportation Fund.

The proposal comes as the state’s leaders continue to debate adding highway tolls.

