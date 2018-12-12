State OKs 9 New Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

The Connecticut announced the names and locations of nine new medical marijuana dispensary facilities on Tuesday. The state currently has nine existing dispensaries and four existing producers.

The state had initially asked for applications for between three and 10 new dispensaries for this round of approvals, and received 73 applications in response.

The state has seen significant growth in medical marijuana patients, according to a statement from the Department of Consumer Protection. The state now has 30,448, up from 8,228 in January 2016.

“This program has been thoughtfully expanded since the bill was signed in 2012, and medication became available to patients in 2014,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a statement. “Originally, there were only 11 conditions that would qualify adults for medication, and there were very few patients. Today, there are 31 conditions for adults, eight for patients under 18, and over 1,000 certifying practitioners. This medication has improved the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients. We look forward to working with our partners as the program continues to expand.”

The new facilities are:

Bhadra Seva LLC, 2280 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

GR Vending CT LLC, 78 Plaza Court, Groton

Willow Brook Wellness LLC, 1371 East Main St., Meriden

Tedra Health LLC, 1768 Storrs Road, Mansfield

C-3 Ventures LLC, 3568 Winsted Road, Torrington

Arrow Alternative Care #3, 806 East Main St., Stamford

Bluepoint Wellness of Westport LLC, 1460 Post Road East, Westport

FFD Central LLC, 1548 West Main St., Windham

Affinity Health & Wellness Inc., 1351 Whalley Ave., New Haven

The selected dispensary facilities will receive their licenses upon payment of their license fee and submission of final documentation, which must occur within 14 days according to the announcement. After that, facilities will begin construction and will open as they become ready to serve patients.

