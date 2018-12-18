State Issues Grants for Towns Buying 1,139 Acres of Open Space

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced on Dec. 17 that $4.8 million in state grants are being awarded to support the purchase of 1,139 acres of land for 15 projects in 14 Connecticut municipalities that the state will designate to be preserved as open space.

The grants are being awarded through the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and assists local governments, land trusts, and water companies in purchasing open space using funding from the Community Investment Act and state bond funds. This grant program requires a match by the grant recipient and requires the open space land be protected by a conservation and public recreation easement, ensuring that the property is forever protected for public use and enjoyment.

“Connecticut’s tradition of preserving open space has helped define our landscape and preserve its important natural resources and geographical beauty,” Malloy said in a statement. “These grants continue our open space preservation legacy and will increase the availability of open space for our residents across our state.”

At this time, Connecticut has more than 500,000 acres designated as state or local open space land.

A full list of parcels impacted by the grants is available at CT.gov.

Tags: Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, open space, Subdivision