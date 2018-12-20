State Awards $3.6M to Remediate Brownfields for Future Development

Connecticut is granting $3.6 million to 11 projects in eight municipalities to assess, remediate and revitalize blighted properties and put them back into productive use. These projects encompass 59 acres of redevelopment.

“The redevelopment of brownfields presents a huge economic potential,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement.

Bridgeport is getting the most money – $725,000 to prepare a site for redevelopment as a commercial space and $600,000 to prepare another site for housing.

The Department of Economic and Community Development is awarding the funding.

Remediation and redevelopment projects

Berlin: $325,000 to the town of Berlin for remediation of the CONRAIL spur and to address groundwater contamination on 873 Farmington Ave. from an adjacent site.

Assessment projects to prepare for future revitalization

New Britain: $100,000 to the Capitol Region Council of Governments for environmental assessment of the former automotive dealership and junkyard use at 1411 East St.

