Stamford Transportation Center Lands $23M For Improvements

The Stamford Transportation Center earlier this month received a $9.16 million BUILD Transportation grant to fund improvements. With an additional $13.74 million in state money, the grant will fund upgrades to five elevators and 17 escalators and enhancements to the internal circulation system. The investment will ensure the station can operate in a state of good repair for the next 25 years and beyond.

“The Stamford Transportation Center sees more than 8 million passengers per year,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement. “It is one of the busiest transit hubs in the nation, and it is a vital connecting point for rail and bus commuters to and from Stamford. This funding will make critically important improvements to the interior of the station, helping to ensure that it remains best-in-class for years to come.”

The grant will be administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), and construction on the improvements is expected to begin in 2019. In addition, and independent of this project, CTDOT has launched a multi-year improvement initiative that includes canopy, lighting, restroom and communications upgrades. Taken together, the upgrades will improve the reliability and speed of movement in the station, reduce the risk of severe delays, access impediments and injuries to travelers.

“This massive federal investment provides a major boon to rail access — and likely boost to ridership, as well as safety and comfort,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement. “Reliable escalators, elevators and lighting will transform this key transportation hub for travelers region-wide. It will spur economic growth and new jobs and reduce traffic congestion and pollution. I will continue to fight for such investments to assure reliable, safe 21st century infrastructure.”

