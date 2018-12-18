Stamford Raising Fees on Developers

The city of Stamford is raising fees again on developers, according to the Stamford Advocate. Last year, the city raised the fees to file Zoning and Planning board applications. A public hearing is planned on Jan. 2 on a proposal to hike the rate the city charges large projects for a building permit.

According to the newspaper, under the proposal, a $50-million building would cost a developer roughly $122,000 more than the $825,000 it now pays for a permit.

The city received $3.3 million in permit fees from developers last year.

Other city departments are also pushing developers to do more for the city, the paper reports, from improving the architecture of some buildings to making infrastructure improvements.

