Demolition of two adjacent office buildings in Stamford is planned and housing proposed to replacement them, according to a report in the Stamford Advocate.

Nearly 400 units are planned on Summer Street near Stamford’s downtown. The site itself is 2.5 acres, the paper reports.

The buildings were built in 1966 and 1968; 733 Summer St. last sold in 2017 for $10.5 million, according to city property tax records.

