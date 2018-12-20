Stamford Hotel Donating 70 Trees to City

Stamford will be getting 70 new street trees courtesy of The Marriott Stamford, to replace ones lost to recent storms and disease, according to a press release from the hotel.

Spearheaded by Marriott Assistant Director of Sales Barri Bialko, the campaign encourages local businesses to donate trees to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department as a way of giving back to the community. Mayor David Martin was expected kick off this drive at a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Marriott Stamford on Dec. 19 commemorating the first three trees donated by the hotel and planted on behalf of Synchrony, NBC Sports Group and United Rentals.

“The holiday season is a time of giving,” Bailko said in a statement. “To show our gratitude to the city of Stamford and to the businesses that bring meetings to our hotel, we launched this program to help beautify downtown and offset the carbon footprint of events held here. We are hopeful that other companies follow our lead and join us in this planting effort. In the coming year, we will be donating at additional trees to thank partners for their patronage. It feels good to give back, and everyone benefits, especially the planet.”

The first three English Elm trees donated on behalf of Synchrony, NBC Sports Group and United Rentals were planted in front of the Capital Grille Restaurant on Tresser Boulevard.

“I am very proud of the tree planting initiative taken on by the Marriott Stamford as a way to help the continued beautification of the downtown,” Martin said in a statement. “The Stamford Marriott coordinated with our city arborist to ensure that all new trees thrive in our downtown environment, while also not causing damage to our streets and sidewalks. Additionally, the planting of these trees furthers our city’s commitment to remain green and resilient. Programs from our corporate partners such as this one showcase how beneficial public-private partnerships can be and help make Stamford a very special place to live and work.”

Tags: public-private partnerships, Stamford, The Marriott Stamford