Second Sports Car Maker Plans Factory at Danbury Airport

From helicopters in Stratford and nuclear submarines in Groton to the “Locomobile” of bygone Bridgeport days, Connecticut has stamped its fair share of contributions to transportation history.

As for a $400,000 sports car? That could be Danbury’s future claim to fame, if a filmmaker and auto enthusiast delivers on his vision.

As first reported in early November by Autoweek and other trade publications, the performance auto designer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has acquired a facility at Danbury Municipal Airport just south of Interstate 84, where the company plans to build manually its 004S and 006S series sports cars.

The company is owned by James Glickenhaus, a film director and car collector who maintains an existing shop floor in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

In Danbury, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has acquired a property dominated by a circular building where railroad locomotive turntables were once produced by Macton, which subsequently moved to Oxford. Highcroft Racing used an adjacent building to build race cars for competitions like the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France, with SCG a Le Mans series entrant itself.

SCG confirmed its Danbury plans in a November newsletter to clients, stating that it eventually sees production levels hitting 15 cars a week at the new facility. Glickenhaus and SCG could not be reached immediately Wednesday by Hearst Connecticut Media to provide additional details on the Danbury facility.

In a post Monday on Facebook, Glickenhaus stated that the Danbury facility is now on the cusp of renovations in preparation to produce vehicles.

