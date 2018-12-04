PeoplesBank Completes Acquisition of Suffield Bank

The parent company of Holyoke, Massachusetts-based PeoplesBank has completed its acquisition of The First National Bank of Suffield, the bank said last week.

The combined organization has approximately $2.8 billion in assets and now 24 branches in the Hampden and Hampshire counties of Massachusetts, as well as four in Connecticut.

The First National Bank of Suffield branches will keep their name and operate as a division of PeoplesBank.

“First Suffield Bank customers will notice that they are still working with the same people they have always worked with,” Tom Senecal, president, CEO and chairman of the board of directors at PeoplesBank, said in a statement. “We think that’s important. One of the things that attracted us is the loyalty and the commitment that customers have to the bank and that the bank has to the community.”

The deal was first announced in July. The parent of PeoplesBank purchased First National of Suffield for $60 million, representing over two times tangible book value. The move gives PeoplesBank its first retail presence in Connecticut.

One member of the board of directors of First Suffield’s parent company will join the board of directors of PeoplesBank and the board of trustees of the parent company.

Senecal said the deal will enable PeoplesBank to widen its presence and offer its products and services in the Pioneer Valley and the region as a whole.

“Commercial and consumer banking customers will notice improvements in technology. PeoplesBank was one of the first community banks in the country to roll out mobile banking. Our mortgage process is one of the fastest in the market because of our online application and processing technologies,” he said. “For business customers, of which we have a significant number in Connecticut already, we will be able to offer cash management with the ability to do positive pay and remote deposit capture. This will make business banking with us an extremely efficient process.”

