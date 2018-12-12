Opposition to New Haven Garage Could Open Up Development

A proposed Connecticut Department of Transportation garage at New Haven’s Union Station is running into community opposition, according to the New Haven Register.

The $60 million project is being opposed by the city’s Development Commission as “out of sync” with the community’s needs. The commission chairman told the paper the project’s rationale is “outdated,” as the project was conceived when the area around the station was not seen as ripe for development – now no longer the case, he believes, with the increased popularity of MetroNorth, the Hartford Line and Shore Line East trains that all stop at the station.

The proposed 7-floor, 1,015-space parking garage would be built on a surface lot next to the current garage lot that now provides room for 260 vehicles.

