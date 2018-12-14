North Branford Flex Building Leased to Auto Tech Firm

Automotive technology firm European Performance Labs has signed a lease for half of a 21,000-square-foot flex building in North Branford.

The building at 2 Commerce Drive also includes over 2,000 square feet of offices and a large shop/storage area serviced by a truck-height loading dock and two drive-in doors.

European Performance Labs creates and installs software for engines in upscale automobiles. European Labs markets and sells their software products on a national level.

The building is owned by Wiehl Properties LLC. Kevin Geenty of the Geenty Group was the sole agent in this transaction.

