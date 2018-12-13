Nigerian National Sentenced for Role in Email Scheme Targeting Torrington Firm

A Nigerian citizen was sentenced yesterday in New Haven to 45 months of imprisonment for his supervisory role in an email scheme that cost a Torrington company $500,000.

Adeyemi Odufuye, 32, was charged with operating a business compromise scheme that targeted hundreds, if not thousands, of CEOs, CFOs, controllers and others at businesses, nonprofits and schools in Connecticut and across the United States.

Odufuye and others, including Olumuyiwa Yahtrip Adejumo, sent emails addressed to executives that were made to appear to be sent from the legitimate email address of the CEO or other executive from the business.

The emails were sent with the intent of having the recipients send or wire money to bank accounts used by members of the conspiracy.

The investigation revealed that scheme participants controlled multiple email and social media accounts used in the scheme and, in certain instances, sent emails and attachments containing malware to the intended recipients.

Odufuye and others sent or caused to be sent dozens of emails in late 2015 to the controller of a company in Torrington. In the emails, Odufuye posed as the company’s CEO and instructed the controller to send multiple wire transfers exceeding a total of $1 million from the company’s accounts to various individuals and purported entities. The company then sent five wire transfers totaling more than $500,000 to accounts in Virginia, Florida, Washington, D.C. and Hong Kong. In addition to that money, the FBI has identified 36 wire confirmations in email accounts utilized by Odufuye and others from September 2015 to May 2016, totaling more than $1.6 million.

The investigation revealed that Odufuye and others also targeted a company headquartered in Waterbury as part of this scheme.

Odufuye was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of roughly $921,500 to 15 victims of the scheme.

Odufuye pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft on Jan. 3, 2018.

Odufuye was arrested in the United Kingdom where he was a student on Dec. 19, 2016, and was subsequently extradited to the U.S. to face these charges. He has been detained since his arrest.

Adejumo, also a citizen of Nigeria, was living in Toledo, Ohio, as a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. at the time of his arrest on Nov. 17, 2017. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and, on Aug. 17, 2018, was sentenced to 15 months of imprisonment.

A third Nigerian citizen alleged to be involved in this scheme is awaiting trial.

Tags: Business Email Scheme, identity theft, U.S. District Court, wire fraud