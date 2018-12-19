New Haven Regtech Firm Partners with California Bank

A New Haven software firm is partnering with a California bank to streamline and standardize its compliance management processes.

Continuity, a provider of automated compliance management technology for financial institutions, announced earlier this week that Irvine, California-based First Foundation Bank has successfully gone live with Continuity’s RegAdvisorPro and RegControls solution systems.

Continuity’s RegAdvisor Pro platform interprets regulatory changes and disperses easily digestible summaries and pertinent action items to appropriate bank employees.

By leveraging this technology, the bank has been able to simplify the compliance management process and boost accountability between departments. The platform’s wide range of pre-built compliance tools automates previously manual processes, increasing efficiencies and accuracy across the institution.

“As our bank continues to expand, we understood that we would need to move beyond relying on spreadsheets and manual processes for compliance management,” First Foundation Bank COO Nancy Smith said in a statement. “Continuity’s advanced, automated platform allows us to boost speed and ease of our compliance management, enabling our staff to focus less on tedious manual tasks and more on meaningful customer service and strategic growth-oriented activities.”

First Foundation Bank, with offices in California, Nevada and Hawaii, provides private wealth management, personal banking and business banking services to its customers.

The $5.9 billion bank said it recognized the need to identify and implement a comprehensive compliance management system to standardize and simplify its compliance processes, especially in light of the bank’s recent growth. After evaluating several vendors, the bank ultimately decided to partner with Continuity.

“Strategic and growth-focused institutions such as First Foundation Bank understand the importance of streamlining compliance management and are proactively taking steps and investing in technology to ensure they’re well positioned for future expansion and success,” Continuity CEO Mike Nicastro said in a statement. “Our comprehensive compliance management system is designed to provide banks like First Foundation with the tools necessary to seamlessly and efficiently navigate today’s changing regulatory environment.”

