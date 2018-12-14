New Haven Called ‘Future’ of Connecticut Economy

Forget moneyed Fairfield County. Stop thinking about Hartford and its legions of insurance firms. The real future of Connecticut is located in New Haven, according to the chief investment officer of People’s United Bank.

The New Haven area’s numerous schools, medical facilities and health care companies make for the kind of knowledge-based economy that other states like Massachusetts have used to revitalize their economies, John Traynor told area business leaders at the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce’s Regional Economic Outlook Breakfast at the New Haven Lawn Club, according to the Norwalk Hour.

“The only place that we can replicate the Massachusetts miracle (in Connecticut) is right here,” he said of the New Haven area. “Connecticut is raising really smart people and it’s attracting a lot more smart people to come here. And a lot of them are coming to the New Haven area.”

Traynor noted the Connecticut economy was still struggling in the wake of the 2008 recession.

